The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Choke, Kolkata Win

On episode 21 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about how Chennai’s chase capitulated in the second half of their innings as the team slumped to a 10-run loss against Kolkata on Wednesday night in Abu Dhabi.

While Chennai did well in the death overs to bowl out Kolkata for 167, the latter responded with a death over masterclass of their own to restrict Dhoni’s team to 157/5.

Chasing a target of 168 for victory, Chennai had the upper hand until the start of the 17th over, when they had Sam Curran and skipper MS Dhoni in the middle and needed 44 to win off the last four overs. Dhoni fell to Varun Chakravarthy in that over for a 12-ball 11 after which Curran fell to Andre Russell off the first ball of the next over.

Kolkata conceded only 33 runs in the last four overs, of which 14 came from a six and two fours hit by Jadeja after it had become mathematically impossible for Chennai to chase down the total in the last over.