CSK Launch Super Kings Academy in Chennai and Salem

"I have improved as a person and as an athlete after joining the CSK family. I can give that guarantee to everyone, the parents and kids...I don't know how many will play for the country or the state but there is one guarantee that you will surely become a better person and all of you will be treated equally," the pacer said.



"Obviously, there are a lot of players playing in the country but the most important thing is to express yourself and you will have that freedom," he added.



Meanwhile, Hussey mentioned that it is a great opportunity for young boys and girls to be part of something special.



"Everyone has got an opportunity to improve their game. It is a chance to improve their cricket, which is important, but also a chance to improve as people," he said.



According to Balaji, CSK has always unearthed a lot of talented players.



"CSK has always unearthed a lot of talent in the past. There have always been players who have not played much but suddenly they will come out good and go on to play for India. The Super Kings Academy is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls," he added.



The Academy will have experienced, BCCI certified coaches who will impart CSK system of learning to students. It will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff, a release said.



The academies have begun with summer camps and will operate throughout the year.