How Cricketer Shahrukh Khan’s Aunt Named Him After Actor SRK

About a decade ago, Chennai Super Kings was by far the strongest and most consistent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan, who struck jackpot with Rs.5.25 crore bid from Punjab Kings at Thursday's IPL auction, was taking baby steps towards big league in the Chennai franchise.

Khan, 25, who was named after Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, won the best all-rounder award at a Chennai Super Kings junior tournament when he was around 14 and was immediately noticed.