Great Selection: Fans Laud CSK as Pujara Returns to IPL 2021
33-year-old Pujara, who was bought by CSK for Rs 50,00,000, had last played in IPL 2014.
Representative Image. | (Photo: BCCI)
Putting an end to his five-year metaphorical exile from the Indian Premier League, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will return to the popular T20 league with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.
33-year-old Pujara, who was bought by CSK for Rs 50,00,000 has played 30 IPL matches so far with KKR, RCB and Kings Punjab.
Additionally, the right-hand batsman has played 81 test matches and 5 ODIs.
CSK Fans Happy With Pujara Selection