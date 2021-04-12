Bowlers Failed to Execute Plans, Says Warner After Loss to KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan though was all praise for his top order batsmen.

"Today was quite magnificent the way the guys at the top of the order batted. Nitish (Rana) and (Rahul) Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play," said Morgan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rana scored 80 off 56 balls and Tripathi scored 53 off 29 and their 93-run partnership for the second wicket, which came in just 50 balls, propelled KKR to 187/6. SRH were restricted to 177/5.

Morgan also hailed the bowling unit for the kind of start they gave to their defence. "Certainly the bowling, we couldn't have asked for a better start. Chopped and changed a bit in the powerplay. Huge amount of structure that goes into the decisions on the field. We have got a fantastic head coach in (Brendon) McCullum," said Morgan.