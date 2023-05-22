Bit of a Niggle, Don't Think It's Anything Serious: Bangar on Kohli Knee Injury

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bangar provided an update on Kohli's injury and highlighted his continuous presence on the field throughout the previous match, as well as the game against Gujarat Titans, acknowledging that the body is bound to experience discomfort after such prolonged periods of intense cricket.



"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of four days is a special achievement. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around," Bangar said in a post-match presser.