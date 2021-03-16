BCCI Keeps Option of Having Crowd for IPL’s Later Stages Open 

On Monday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal reiterated to IANS that crowds will not attend IPL games but added that the BCCI has still kept the option of having crowds for the later stages of the tournament.

"The initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was without crowds only, it was already decided," said Dhumal while speaking to IANS.

Asked if there are chances of any crowds in the later stages of the tournament, he said, "It will depend on the situation", and said that the board is yet to take a final call thus keeping the option open.

The IPL games are going to be held at six venues and no team will play at home. The first phase of league games - comprising 20 matches -- will be held in Chennai and Mumbai while the action for the next batch of league games -- 16 in number -- will be held in Ahmedabad and Delhi.