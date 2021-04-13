Russell Picks Five-Wicket Haul as KKR Bowl Out MI for 152

Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians, still looking for their first points this year, had the experience of Harbhajan Singh to deal with first up along with the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarty.

Both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock found it tough to get going with the South African being the first to depart when he tried to take Chakravarty down-town, holing out to Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-on for 2.

Rohit was joined by the stylish Suryakumar Yadav, who greeted Harbhajan with three boundaries, off which the drive through the covers to round of the over was exquisite.