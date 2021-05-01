Rayudu’s Late Assault, 50s by Moeen & Faf Take CSK to 218/4 vs MI

Half centuries at the start from Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali before Ambati Rayudu’s late assault helped the Chennai Super Kings to a score 218/4 against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on Saturday evening. This is CSK’s highest score ever against Mumbai in the IPL.
Rayudu, who reached his 50 off 20-balls helped CSK recover from a mini-collapse, staying unbeaten on 72, hammering 7 sixes.
Moeen Ali joined Faf and the duo proceeded to steady the ship and make good use of the fielding restrictions as well as Mumbai rotated the bowlers in the hunt for a second quick wicket.
Moeen played the more aggressive role in the partnership as he drove in past the bowler on both sides of the wicket and through the covers with authority, along with pulling with power to thwart the Mumbai bowlers.
Debutant Jimmy Neesham bowled a couple of expensive overs after the powerplay as CSK continued to march on with Faf starting to play his shots as well, after going through a subdued early phase.
Moeen got to his half century in the 10th over before Jasprit Bumrah returned to the attack to dismiss him for 58, caught behind by Quinton de Kock.
Faf and Moeen put on a 108-run partnership setting the platform for a good finish. The South African completed his fifty soon after Moeen’s dismissal. However, he could not kick on after that as Kieron Pollard had him caught at short fine while attempting a scoop shot for 50.
Pollard struck again off the next ball as Suresh Raina was caught for 8 in the deep while looking for a big hit over cow corner. CSK went from 112/1 to 116/4 by the end of the 12th over.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu had to be watchful for a couple of overs with the left hander surviving a close LBW appeal against Pollard too.
While Jadeja played himself in, Rayudu smashed three monster sixes to push CSK over 150 with 4 overs to go in the innings.
The duo then cashed in on a Bumrah over scoring 21 runs off it, as Rayudu went through the gears, nearing his half century as well.
The right hander then smashed Boult for two sixes and a four, racing away to a 20-ball half century in the 18th over. Off the next over, Bumrah finished his spell, conceding 56 in his 4 overs as CSK crossed the 200-run mark.
Jadeja remained unbeaten on 22 while Rayudu scored 72 off 27 hitting 7 sixes and 4 fours as CSK posted 218/4.
Published: 01 May 2021,09:24 PM IST