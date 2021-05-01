Rayudu’s Late Assault, 50s by Moeen & Faf Take CSK to 218/4 vs MI

Faf and Moeen put on a 108-run partnership setting the platform for a good finish. The South African completed his fifty soon after Moeen’s dismissal. However, he could not kick on after that as Kieron Pollard had him caught at short fine while attempting a scoop shot for 50.

Pollard struck again off the next ball as Suresh Raina was caught for 8 in the deep while looking for a big hit over cow corner. CSK went from 112/1 to 116/4 by the end of the 12th over.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu had to be watchful for a couple of overs with the left hander surviving a close LBW appeal against Pollard too.

While Jadeja played himself in, Rayudu smashed three monster sixes to push CSK over 150 with 4 overs to go in the innings.