Amazon Planning to Pull Out of IPL Streaming Rights Bid: Report

Amid fierce competition to wrest the media rights of the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL), there are reports that one of the big players, Amazon.com Inc., is planning to pull out, leaving the likes of giants such as Walt Disney Co. and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. to bid for the streaming rights of one of the most lucrative leagues in the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall from the telecast and streaming rights deal, with several networks, such as Sony Sports Network, global giants Disney Star Network, Reliance-Viacom 18 and Amazon among others, in the fray to grab the rights for the 2023-2027 cycle.