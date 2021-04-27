AB de Villiers’ Onslaught Helps RCB Post 171/5 Against Delhi 

AB de Villiers turned on the style yet again for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Delhi Capitals, smashing Marcus Stoinis for 3 sixes in the final over during his knock of 75. The late onslaught from the former South African captain saw RCB post 171/5.
Asked to bat first, RCB started off in their usual fluent manner with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal looking to attack right from the get-go. The openers raced away to 30 in four overs before Kohli chopped it onto his stumps off Avesh Khan for 12.
Padikkal, off the next delivery in the next over, saw his stumps broken by Ishant Sharma for 17, leaving RCB at 30/2 in the powerplay.
Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell steadied the ship – with the Australian of course being the more aggressive of the two.
Maxwell, who has been in fine form so far, was more than happy to take the aerial route, hitting two sixes and a four during a 20-ball-25, before old foe Amit Mishra had his number yet again.
The duo put on 30 before Patidar was joined by AB de Villiers. Patidar, brought in for Navdeep Saini, kept the score board moving with the singles and twos before ABD settled in.
Patidar played a fine knock off 31 off 22 deliveries before falling to Axar Patel as he looked to go over the top, giving Steve Smith his second catch of the day.
ABD at the other end was taking the spinners on over their head and using Kagiso Rabada’s pace to his advantage, piercing the gaps to find the fence, even as Washington Sundar kept him company.
Avesh Khan continued to bowl well, building the pressure on the batters before Rabada bowled out, finishing with the wicket of Sundar, caught and bowled for 6, as ABD approached his 50 at the other end.
ABD completed his half-century with a rasping pull off Avesh in the penultimate over as RCB looked to him and Daniel Sams for a strong finish.
Marcus Stoinis came in for the last over, much to the surprise of the commentators, and to the delight of ABD, who hammered 3 sixes in that over to push the total to 171/5 with a 23-run final over. ABD remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 5 sixes.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 27 Apr 2021,09:08 PM IST