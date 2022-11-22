Gujarat Elections: Lower on 'Modi Mania', Saurashtra Depends on These 4 Factors

The focus of the Gujarat elections shifted to Saurashtra, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigning in the region on Monday 21 November.

The region accounts for 48 out of Gujarat's 182 seats, second only to Central Gujarat with 61 seats. The region has a distinct culture, dialect and political trajectory. For instance, it was one of the regions where the BJP actually lost ground as Narendra Modi's power increased both in the state and nationally. This is unlike say Central or South Gujarat where BJP's dominance has increased under him.

What makes Saurashtra different politically?

How is it likely to vote in the 2022 Assembly elections?

We'll try and answer these questions in this article.