'Sacrificed For Dam, Not Statue of Unity': Why 6 Villages Want Their Lands Back

"Thousands of Adivasi brothers and sisters from Satpura and Vindhya ranges will get employment every year," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018, the day the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia Colony, now renamed Ekta Nagar, was inaugurated.

Touted as a means to generate tourism, and consequentially, employment to the residents of the tribal villages in the region, PM Modi said that the statue will become a centre of development and research in the coming years.

Come November 2022, Rajendra Tadvi, one of the few educated youths of the nearby villages, said: "The entire tribal community here is based on farming. If you take away their lands, how are they supposed to survive?"