'AAP Now a National Party With 13% Vote Share in Gujarat': Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party's performance in Gujarat has now made it eligible for 'national party' status, as the western state becomes the fourth in the country where the AAP has bagged the status of a state party.
The votes are still being counted, but as of 5 pm, the party's vote share is hovering around 13 percent. The AAP needed to get a vote share of six percent and win two seats to become a state party.
Congratulating the party workers and countrymen, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "Gujarat is considered a BJP bastion and we have succeeded in breaching this fort."
The AAP has already won 4 seats in Gujarat and is leading in one as of 5 pm. It is already a state party in Punjab, Delhi, and Goa, and needed just one more state to become a national party.
"The AAP has received nearly 39 lakh votes and the counting is still underway," Kejriwal said. Adding that the people of Gujarat have made the AAP a national party, he thanked them for their "love, respect and faith."
