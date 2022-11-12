Karni Sena Leader, Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife: BJP Fields Rivaba From Jamnagar North

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba as their candidate to contest the Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar North.

Banking on Rivaba's support from the Rajput community and the Karni Sena, the BJP dropped its current MLA Dharmendrasinh M Jadeja.

Her contest may become more interesting as Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja, who joined the Congress in 2019, may contest for the same constituency.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases, - 1 and 5 December. The results will be announced on 8 December.

Here’s all you need to know about Rivaba Jadeja: