Why Gujarat Exit Polls Suggest That Most of AAP’s Vote Share Is From Congress

A detailed analysis of multiple exit polls by The Quint shows that the lion's share of AAP's increase in vote share in Gujarat appears to have come at the expense of the Congress rather than that of the BJP.

While pollsters predict that the BJP vote share will not drop by much, the Congress is estimated to witness a severe drop in vote share, matched by an even more drastic rise in vote share for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.