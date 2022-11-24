Join BJP, But Remember...: Kin of Those Killed in Patidar Protests Await Answers

"Gujarat's media comes to us only when there are elections and remembers those who died in the Patidar protests. Otherwise, they don't remember either the victims or their families. So, we have taken a step back from speaking to them," said Brijesh Patel (29), a resident of Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Brijesh's uncle Kanu Patel was one of the 14 people who died during the Hardik Patel-led protests for reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat between 2015-2017.

Kanu Patel was killed in alleged firing by policemen at a violent mob in Gadh village near Palanpur, as protests flared across the state on 25 and 26 August 2015.