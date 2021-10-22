Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani Meet Rahul Gandhi Over Gujarat Unit Chief Selection

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Gujarat PCC leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 22 October, over the selection of the new Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) ahead of the 2022 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls.
After the meeting, Patel was quoted as saying, “We had a meeting with Rahul ji after which we are now going to Patna to rally for Kanhaiya Kumar and our party for the upcoming bypolls. Soon, we will be sharing details of the outcome of the meeting,” Indian Express reported.
A delegation of 15 senior Congress leaders had arrived in Delhi from Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.
The leaders included Amit Chavda, Shaktisinh Gohil, Paresh Dhanani, Hardik Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Naran Rathva, Siddharth Patel, Tushar Chaudhary, Gyasuddin Shaikh and Jignesh Mevani.
Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel at at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna.
Meanwhile, Gandhi is said to be having a one-on-one meeting with the senior leaders to chart out future course of action and to discuss the factions within the Gujarat party unit.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)