'Dropping of Cases on Patidars to Begin With Me': Hardik Patel On Campaign Trail

Merely a year after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India and moved to Delhi, a 22-year-old Hardik Patel became the troublemaker number 1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back home in Gujarat.

For the first time since the 2002 riots, Gujarat garnered national headlines for violence and unrest as Hardik led a mass movement for reservation in jobs and education for the Patidar community. One of the tallest BJP leaders of the state, the Gujarat mantle was being held by Anandiben Patel as the chief minister.

As the movement continued to peak a year later, Anandiben resigned as the CM in August 2016, reportedly saying that she was paving way for younger leadership to lead Gujarat ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.