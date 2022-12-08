Gujarat Polls: Alpesh Thakor Wins BJP Bastion Gandhinagar South

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Other Backward Castes (OBC) leader Alpesh Thakor has won the Gandhinagar South seat, as results from the Gujarat assembly elections continued to roll in on Thursday, 8 December.

Thakor garnered a total of 134,051 votes, beating Congress’ Himanshu Patel and AAP's Daulat Patel with a winning margin of 43,064 votes.

Why is it significant?: Alpesh Thakor replaced sitting BJP MLA Shambhuji Thakor from the constituency. Gandhinagar South has been a stronghold of the saffron party since 1995.