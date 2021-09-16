Gujarat's New Cabinet To Take Oath at 1:30 pm Amid Reports of Infighting in BJP

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place on Thursday, 16 September, at 1:30 pm at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar. The oath ceremony was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 15 September, but was later postponed due to reports of infighting amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet that the first Cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by Bhupendra Patel, will take place at 4.30 pm on Thursday in Gandhinagar, reported ANI.

Earlier, ANI, quoting sources, reported that over 20 ministers are to be sworn in as ministers, with the majority of the ministers in the previous CM Vijay Rupani's Cabinet most likely to be dropped.

However, according to The Hindu, no minister of the previous administration is likely to be a part of the new Cabinet as part of BJP's 'no repeat' formula, keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats.