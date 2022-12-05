Gujarat Exit Polls: Congress Set To Retain Number 2 Spot, Losing Ground to AAP

Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 182 seats assembly.

However, the big question in this election was always around who will be number two.

Exit polls have predicted that the Congress may pip the AAP to the number two spot but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) though at a distant third is predicted to main significant gain in terms of its vote share.