Gujarat Elections Phase 1: Polling in 89 Seats Explained In 3 Graphs & 3 Points

Except for Surat, most of the other districts voting in the first phase of polling are predominantly rural. Another one-million plus city besides Surat voting in this phase is Rajkot. But Rajkot district also has several rural and semi-rural seats as well.

The first phase includes districts with a high tribal concentration such as Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

In this phase there are 12 seats which are reserved for Adivasis. Out of these, 10 are in just these four districts.

Out of these 12 seats, the Congress had won 6, its ally the Bharatiya Tribal Party won 2 and the BJP won 4. The Congress and BTP are not contesting in alliance this time.