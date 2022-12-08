Gujarat Elections 2022: Six Reasons Why BJP Is Set for a Historic Victory

PM Modi campaigned heavily for the BJP in the run-up to the polls. The party relied on his larger-than-life image, making this a 'Modi vs the rest' contest.

In several constituencies visited by The Quint, voters claimed that they'd vote for BJP, irrespective of the candidate, as long as PM Modi is associated with the party. Laxman Patel, a shop owner in Ahmedabad said, "Inflation and unemployment are major issues in the state but till kaka (Narendra Modi) is watching over us, it's fine. BJP will return to power."

The prime minister also went on an extensive door-to-door campaign in the state before each phase of polling. He also conducted as massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on 1 December.