Gujarat Elections: Gujarat Riot Convict's Daughter Wins Naroda Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Payal Kukarani, one of the party's youngest candidates this election and the daughter of Manoj Kukrani-- one of the 16 convicts in the Naroda Patiya riots case in which 97 Muslims were killed-- emerged winner from Gujarat's Naroda constituency in the recently culminated Assembly Elections in the state.

The results rolled out on Thursday, 8 December, where Kukarni won by a margin of 83,513 votes.

In the 2017 elections, BJP had won the constituency through Thawani Balram Khubchand against the Congress candidate Tiwari Omprakash Darogaprasad.