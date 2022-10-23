Inside Congress' Gujarat Campaign: Media Bias, Budget Cuts and Bharat Jodo Yatra

Assembly elections in Gujarat are around the corner and the Congress party's conspicuous absence from the headlines, ironically, has started making it to the news. Amid the talk of the party ceding ground to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also a star campaigner for the Congress in Gujarat, recently asserted that the party is running a 'low-key' campaign in the state.

In an interview to NDTV, Gehlot said, "Even Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is saying watch out for silent Congress campaign. There is a huge build-up. The campaign is on. It is wrong to say we are not in the fight."