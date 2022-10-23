Inside Congress' Gujarat Campaign: Media Bias, Budget Cuts and Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a three-way fight, the BJP, Congress and AAP will battle it out in the upcoming Gujarat election.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Assembly elections in Gujarat are around the corner and the Congress party's conspicuous absence from the headlines, ironically, has started making it to the news. Amid the talk of the party ceding ground to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also a star campaigner for the Congress in Gujarat, recently asserted that the party is running a 'low-key' campaign in the state.
In an interview to NDTV, Gehlot said, "Even Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is saying watch out for silent Congress campaign. There is a huge build-up. The campaign is on. It is wrong to say we are not in the fight."
Congress' vote share is also expected to drop with the AAP having emerged as a serious challenger.
The Quint spoke to multiple Congress functionaries in Gujarat to draw a blueprint of the party's campaign in the state and understand how and why is Congress' poll-strategy different from that of their main opponents – namely the BJP and the AAP.
Congress' messaging on the ground is centred around two main campaigns – 'Congress Nu Kaam Bole Che' (Congress' work speaks) and 'Congress ke 8 Vachan' (Congress' eight promises).
Hemang Raval, party's media coordinator in the state, explained the two campaigns in detail. "We've been out of government in Gujarat for close to 27 years. Hence, it was important to tell the young and new voters about the work done by previous Congress governments, assuming they would not be aware of it," Raval said.
"So far, we've distributed over 1.5 crore pamphlets carrying these eight promises to people across the state," Raval said. "We are relying heavily on our network of cadre on ground," he added.
As per multiple party functionaries, teams of experts from Rajasthan and Chattisgarh have reached Gujarat and are overseeing the party's preparation for the upcoming elections.
Sagar Shah, Youth Congress leader and a ward pramukh in Ahmedabad, told The Quint that teams from Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are stationed in Gujarat to function as election observers and conduct several training activities for party workers.
Shah added that virtual training sessions are being held for workers operating at booth level to equip and prepare them to not just communicate effectively with voters but also handle the situation on the day of polling.
MLA from Anand's Anklav constituency and former President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Amit Chavda, told The Quint that the party's decision to bank on a low-key, door-to-door campaign was prompted by budget constraints and the need to communicate directly with voters.
Chavda, Shah, and Raval unanimously dismissed the AAP as a 'marketing gimmick'. While Raval claimed that the hype around the party is purely a creation by the national media, Chavda said that AAP is the 'B-team of the BJP' working to split the anti-incumbency vote.
"We've been on the ground. We interact with voters daily. There's no wave of the AAP in Gujarat. This is a hype created by a section of media working in cahoots with the BJP. The idea is to split the anti-incumbency vote," said Raval.
As per the ABP C-Voter survey, however, 46 percent people in Gujarat see AAP as the key challenger to the BJP. Only 40 percent people consider the Congress as a main opponent.
From Narendra Modi to Arvind Kejriwal, the who's who of BJP and AAP are frequenting Gujarat to address rallies as the elections draw close.
When Rahul Gandhi embarked on his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, several people within an outside the party were of the opinion that the 3500 km long journey should've started from Gujarat.
Shah concurs. "When top party leaders come to state and address rallies and talk to people, it rejuvenates the cadre on ground," he said. But Shah quickly added that while he and several others in the party were initially of the opinion that the yatra should have passed through Gujarat, they soon realised that it would've actually hindered the election preparations in the state.
"If the yatra comes to Gujarat, a lot of our resources will be spent in managing the logistics of it. Our top leaders will have to join the yatra and they might not find time to focus on their own local campaigns," he said.
Raval added that the yatra has a pan-India appeal and purpose and it was not ideated keeping the Assembly polls in mind.
