Gujarat Polls 2022: BJP's 'Morbi Hero' Kantilal Amrutiya Wins Election

As results for the Gujarat assembly elections rolled out on Thursday, 8 December, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and five-time former MLA, Kantilal Amrutiya, won the Morbi Assembly constituency.

Amrutiya won by a margin of 62,079 votes, defeating Congress' Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya.

Amrutiya had grabbed attention when he jumped into Morbi's Macchhu river, following the calamitous collapse of a suspension cable bridge on 31 October. The tragedy claimed 135 lives, including 56 children.