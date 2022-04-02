With Gujarat Elections in Focus, Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann Arrive in Ahmedabad

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are all set for a two-day visit to Ahmedabad as part of the party's outreach ahead of Gujarat Assembly election slated for later this year.

On Saturday, 2 April, the two leaders will visit Sabarmati Ashram and conduct a roadshow, which the party is calling the 'Tiranga Yatra'.