Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Jadeja Wins Jamnagar With 57% Votes

BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) assembly constituency, Rivaba Jadeja, has won by a margin of 53,570 votes against AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur. The seat went for polling in the first phase of assembly elections held in Gujarat in the first week of December.

Who is Rivaba? Rivaba is cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja's wife. The poll contest in this constituency was especially interesting as the cricketer’s sister, Nayanaba, was seen campaigning for the Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja.

Who has won from Jamnagar (North) in the past? The seat was won by the Congress in 2012 and the BJP in 2017. Rivaba had replaced sitting BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the face of the party in Jamnagar.

Who did Ravindra Jadeja support?

The cricketer shared a video on Twitter, urging the people of the constituency as well as cricket fans to vote for his wife, Rivaba.