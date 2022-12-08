Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with counting of votes underway on Thursday, 8 December.
While the contest in the state has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, the fight now has three major players with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the fray for the first time.
Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, who have been ruling the state for the last 27 years. Meanwhile, the Congress may pip AAP to the number two spot, but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share.
Gujarat has 182 Assembly constituencies, which means a party will have to secure 92 seats to attain majority
Prime Minister and former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has led the BJP's poll campaign, addressing close to 30 rallies
Other BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party president J P Nadda, also campaigned in the state
The Congress' Rahul Gandhi took time out from his Bharat Jodo Yatra and addressed rallies in Gujarat
AAP's convenor Arvind Kejriwal also led an aggressive campaign over the last five months
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading from Jamnagar North, as per early trends.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leads from the Ghatlodia constituency, early trends show.
Leads at 8:15 am:
BJP: 30
Congress: 10
AAP: 0
Others: 0
Counting of votes in the crucial Gujarat Assembly elections begins.
"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 years. People know that the BJP met their expectations. They press 'lotus' as their future will be safe under the BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," BJP candidate for Viramgam Hardik Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that the BJP will win 135-145 seats in the election. "We are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?"
Ever since the Statue of Unity project neared completion before its inauguration in 2018, residents of six villages right across it – Kevadia, Vaghadia, Limbdi, Navagam, Gora and Kothi – have been protesting and demanding their lands back from the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL).
The deadlock with the SSNNL and the court battles continue, and so do the struggles of several villagers.
The Quint brings you the story of these villagers from ground zero. Check out the full report here.
While Gujarat has a law against child marriage since 1964, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, for 2019-2020) revealed that in the district of Kutch, 19 percent of women aged between 20 and 24 years had been married before they turned 18.
Ahead of the election, The Quint travelled to rural Gujarat to bring you the story of the state's child brides, who are not only forced into child marriages but also early pregnancy, which automatically makes them ineligible for this healthcare and nutrition scheme.
Click here to have a look at the full immersive.
Merely a year after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India and moved to Delhi, a 22-year-old Hardik Patel became the troublemaker number 1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back home in Gujarat.
Come 2022, addressing a gathering of villagers at a temple in Viramgam as he contests on a BJP ticket, Hardik said: "When Anandiben was the minister, maximum development work took place in certain regions."
The Quint spoke to the Patidar leader during his campaign trail ahead of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections. Click here to watch the full interview.
Yes, they did (mostly).
CVoter was close to bull's eye. ORG was quite on the mark as well. Chanakya overestimated the BJP's performance.
However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.
All exit polls predict a drop in Congress party's vote share.
With figures indicating AAP's growth at the grand old party's expense, exit polls differ in the scale of loss the Congress is expected to suffer.
As per the India Today - My Axis India exit poll, the party is expected to win 16-30 seats with a vote share of 26 percent, whereas, ABP-C Voter poll predicted 31-43 seats with a vote share of 33 percent.
In 2017, BJP got a vote share of 49.1 percent and the Congress on number two position secured a vote share of 41.4 percent.
Comparing it with the 2022 exit poll results, it is evident that the BJP's vote share hasn't fluctuated much, while that of the Congress has gone down by 10-15 percent.
Interestingly, AAP is expected to go from a vote share of 0.1 percent in in 2017 to 12-19 percent in 2022. This clearly indicates that AAP is occupying a significant part of the opposition space in the state.
Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 182 seats assembly.
However, the big question in this election was always around who will be number two.
Exit polls have predicted that the Congress may pip the AAP to the number two spot but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share. The AAP, though at a distant third, is predicted to main significant gain in terms of its vote share.
