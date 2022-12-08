Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: BJP Takes Massive Lead in Early Trends

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with counting of votes underway on Thursday, 8 December.

While the contest in the state has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, the fight now has three major players with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the fray for the first time.

Exit poll results for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections have unanimously predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, who have been ruling the state for the last 27 years. Meanwhile, the Congress may pip AAP to the number two spot, but suffer a steep drop in vote and seat share.