Gujarat Election Result 2022: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Votes Counting

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 polling is finally over. It is important to note that the polling was conducted in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule. Now, both phases are over and people are looking forward to the Gujarat Election Result 2022 that will release soon. Here are the latest details for you.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for 27 years. In the 2022 elections, along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also fighting for power in the state. One has to keep an eye on the Gujarat Election Result 2022 to know who wins the assembly elections. Everyone should be alert and updated with the details.