Gujarat Election Result 2022: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Votes Counting

Gujarat Election Result 2022 date is mentioned here for interested viewers.
(Photo: iStock)
The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 polling is finally over. It is important to note that the polling was conducted in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule. Now, both phases are over and people are looking forward to the Gujarat Election Result 2022 that will release soon. Here are the latest details for you.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for 27 years. In the 2022 elections, along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also fighting for power in the state. One has to keep an eye on the Gujarat Election Result 2022 to know who wins the assembly elections. Everyone should be alert and updated with the details.
Here are the latest updates we have on the Gujarat Election Result 2022 that you must know. Take a look at the election result date and how you can watch the live results at home on the scheduled date.
When are the results of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 scheduled to be declared?
The Gujarat Election Result 2022 is all set to be declared on 8 December. The exit poll results will help to get an idea of which party will emerge as the winner.
When is the counting of votes scheduled to start?
The counting of votes for both phases of Gujarat Elections 2022 will take place on 8 December. One must keep an eye on the counting of votes to know which party is leading the elections in the state.
Where can we watch and check the Gujarat Election Result 2022 to see which party is winning?
One can watch the Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on TV news channels, on the scheduled date. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.
These are all the details we have for now on the Gujarat Election Result 2022. You must keep a track of all the latest updates because this election result is important. Check the counting of votes that are scheduled to take place on 8 December.
