Gujarat Elections: BJP's Urban Bastions, Congress-Leaning North Vote in Phase 2

The state's voters will cast their ballot in 93 seats in this phase out of the total 182.

In the three-way contest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will try to retain its power while the Congress, which has continuously lost to the BJP since 1995, will hope to return to power after a long gap, while the new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will work towards making as much dent in the state as possible.

The districts that will be voting in the second phase are Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Arvalli, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahals, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur.

The votes will be counted on 8 December.