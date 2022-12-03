Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results Date and Time: Important Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat elections  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results Date and Time: Important Details Here

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results: Here is the date, time, and other details.
Saima Andrabi
Gujarat Elections
Published:

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results: Check out the date and time here.

(Photo: The Quint)

Gujarat Election Opinion Poll 2022: The Gujarat elections 2022 are going on with full swing. People are excited to know the name of the winners who have fetched the maximum number of votes. In the ongoing Gujarat elections, the BJP, AAP, and the Congress are the main competitors.

Gujarat Exit Poll results will be held by different news channels to predict the possible winners. Let us check out the Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Result Date and Time below.

According to different media sources, the first phase of Gujarat polling ended up with a 60.23 percent voter turnout on Thursday, 1 December 2022. The polling covered 89 seats in 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state and was concluded peacefully.

The Gujarat polling Phase 2 for the remaining 93 seats will be held on Monday, 5 December 2022.

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022 Results: Date and Time

The Gujarat election exit poll results 2022 will be held on Monday, 5 December 2022, likely after 5 pm. According to the ECI rules, the exit polls will be broadcasted by media channels only after the end of second phase polling.

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022

The Gujarat election result 2022 as well as voting counting will be declared on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

