Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 2: Date, List of Constituencies, & Result Date Here

The Gujarat Election 2022 phase 2 voting for 93 of 182 assembly seats is all set to take place on Monday, 5 December. The first phase of polling covered 89 seats and it took place on 1 December. The ones who will vote in the second phase must take note of the date, time, constituencies, and other details before the polling is conducted. It is also important to note that the second phase of the Gujarat Election voting will cover 93 seats.

The Gujarat Election 2022 polling for phase 2 will be conducted on 5 December. A political party or an alliance has to secure a minimum of 92 seats to form the government in Gujarat, according to the rules. As per the latest details, it is important to note that the BJP might retain power in the western state.