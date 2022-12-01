As Gujarat Goes To Vote, Here Are the Big Data Takeaways on Phase 1 of the Polls

Gujarat went to polls on Thursday, 1 December, in the first phase of the state's assembly elections. The Gujarati voters will vote on 89 seats in this phase out of the total 182.

In the three-way contest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will try to retain its power while the Congress, which has continuously lost to the BJP since 1995, will hope to return to power after a long gap, while the new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will work towards making as much dent in the state as possible.

The districts that will be voting in the first phase are Kachchh, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

The second phase of the elections will take place on 5 December and the votes will be counted on 8 December.