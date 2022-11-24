Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat elections  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Are We Victims or Criminals?’: Child Brides of Gujarat Fight for Nutrition

‘Are We Victims or Criminals?’: Child Brides of Gujarat Fight for Nutrition

Why can Gaura and Devi, both pregnant, not benefit from the Gujarat government's flagship maternal nutrition scheme?
Himanshi Dahiya, Meghnad Bose & The Quint Lab
Gujarat Elections
Published:

This is the story of those who are not only forced into child marriages but also early pregnancy.

(Photo: The Quint)

*Names have been changed to protect their identities

Gaura*, who turned 18 this year, is pregnant for the third time.

Barefoot, with the pallu of her saree covering her head, and her hand on her belly, she made her way to the Anganwadi in Khavda, a nondescript village in Gujarat's Kutch district, for the third time this month.

"Ghar mein khaane waale bohot hain aur kamaane waale sirf do. (There are only two earning members in the family and many mouths to feed.) Rani*, my neighbour, told me that the government is giving dal and cooking oil free of cost to pregnant women and new mothers at the Anganwadi," said Gaura.

"But I am turned away. I am told I'm not eligible... must be a fault in the mobile she's using. Can't she see I'm pregnant?" she asked.

Gaura knows the real reason why she is turned away from being a beneficiary of this scheme called the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana (MMY), which was launched in June 2022. She is a child bride and cannot register on the MMY app, via which the government keeps track of women who are benefitting from the scheme.

"We cannot register her on the app. It will require her Aadhaar card details. This will get her into trouble," revealed Hetal*, an Anganwadi worker in the village.

This is the story of several such Gauras in rural Gujarat, who are not only forced into child marriages but also early pregnancy, which automatically makes them ineligible for this healthcare and nutrition scheme.

