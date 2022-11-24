‘Are We Victims or Criminals?’: Child Brides of Gujarat Fight for Nutrition

"Ghar mein khaane waale bohot hain aur kamaane waale sirf do. (There are only two earning members in the family and many mouths to feed.) Rani*, my neighbour, told me that the government is giving dal and cooking oil free of cost to pregnant women and new mothers at the Anganwadi," said Gaura.

"But I am turned away. I am told I'm not eligible... must be a fault in the mobile she's using. Can't she see I'm pregnant?" she asked.

Gaura knows the real reason why she is turned away from being a beneficiary of this scheme called the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana (MMY), which was launched in June 2022. She is a child bride and cannot register on the MMY app, via which the government keeps track of women who are benefitting from the scheme.

"We cannot register her on the app. It will require her Aadhaar card details. This will get her into trouble," revealed Hetal*, an Anganwadi worker in the village.