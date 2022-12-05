Had Exit Polls Got It Right on Gujarat Assembly Election Results in 2017 & 2012?

How accurate were the exit polls by different pollsters and news channels in previous Gujarat elections?
(Photo: The Quint)
The final results of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will only come on Counting Day, 8 December, but as the final phase of polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll forecasts.
Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they are proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate. So how accurate have the exit polls been in the last couple of Gujarat Assembly elections?
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Axis MyIndia was pretty spot on. Jan Ki Baat, CSDS and CNX all overestimated the BJP tally, and were off the mark on the BJP by over 10 seats.
However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.
CVoter was close to bull's eye. ORG was quite on the mark as well. Chanakya overestimated the BJP's performance.
However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)