2001 Gujarat Earthquake Survivors Still Await Ownership of Govt-Allotted Homes

On the morning of 26 January 2001, Kaiyanbhai Patel, who was 53 years old at the time, sat on a cot outside his house in Adhoi -- a village in Gujarat's Kutch district, 97 km from the city of Bhuj -- when he heard a loud thud.

"At first, I thought the Pakistani army had dropped a bomb near our area. But soon the earth cracked open and within seconds, everything was gone," recalled Kaiyanbhai.

It was an earthquake, the Bhuj earthquake of 2001 that killed thousands and injured lakhs. The memories of the 2001 earthquake are still fresh in Kaiyanbhai's mind.