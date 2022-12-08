Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live: Big Netas – Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Gandhinagar's Ghatlodia constituency in Central Gujarat. He is facing Congress' Amee Yagnik and AAP's Vijay Patel.

AAP heavyweight Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from Anand's Khambhat, and is being challenged by BJP's Mulubhai Bera and Congress' Vikram Madam.

AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Gopal Italia is fighting the incumbent BJP MLA in Katargam constituency, Vinod Mordiya, and Congress' Kalpesh Variya.

Prominent Dalit rights leader and Congress working president Jignesh Mevani is fighting BJP's Manibhai Vaghela and AAP's Dalpat Bhatiya from Vadgam constituency. Mevani had won the seat in 2017 as an independent but is contesting this time on a Congress ticket.

Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel, who had switched parties from Congress to BJP, is contesting from Ahmedabad's Viramgam constituency. His opponents are Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad and AAP's Amarsinh Thakor. Famous Dalit activist Kirit Rathod is also fighting from this constituency as an independent candidate.

Alpesh Thakor, another big Congress leader who jumped ship to BJP, is battling against Congress' Himanshu Patel and AAP's Dolat Patel in Gandhinagar South.

Another star candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting for the BJP in Jamnagar North. She is facing Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja of Congress and Karsanbhai Karmur of AAP.