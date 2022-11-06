Ticket to Rajkot's Legacy: With Rupani Unlikely to Contest, BJP Leaders Line Up

Over a year before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vijay Rupani, the then MLA from the Rajkot West constituency, was asked to take over as the chief minister of the state from Anandiben Patel by the party high-command in the middle of her term.

Five years later, over a year ahead of the 2021 elections, Rupani was asked to step down, just like his predecessor Patel was, paving way for Bhupendra Patel to become the CM.

The removal of Rupani from the CM post, as much was anticipated, was also sudden in September 2021. In the one year since he stepped aside, Rupani has maintained that he is a staunch party loyalist and will always do as the party says.