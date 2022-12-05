Gujarat Election 2022 Live: 4.75% Voter Turnout in First Hour of Phase 2

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Voting for the second phase in the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday, 5 December. 93 of 182 seats are being contested.
The Election Commission stated that an average 4.75 percent turnout was recorded on Monday in the first hour of voting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote, in Shilaj Anupam School, Ahmedabad.
The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress, has seen the introduction of AAP as the third big player.
Voting for the first phase ended on 1 December with 63 percent turnout
The 93 seats of the second phase are spread across 14 districts in the state
833 candidates, 69 of them female, are contesting in the second phase
2.51 crore voters are eligible to vote
The counting of votes will happen on 8 December
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who served as the first female chief minister of Gujarat, cast her vote in Ahmedabad.
"Media remembers us only around elections": As Gujarat faces another election, families of Patidar youths killed in clashes during the Hardik Patel-led protests for reservation in 2015 are still looking for answers.
Watch this report by The Quint's Eshwar for more.
"The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Election Commission stated that an average 4.75 percent turnout was recorded on Monday in the first hour of voting in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Ahead of casting his vote, BJP and Patidar leader Hardik Patel asserted that his party has "maintained law and order and has worked for the development of Gujarat."
"I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order and has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as the election is the beauty of democracy," Patel was quoted as saying as by news agency ANI.
Vadodara : Voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections, in Vadodara on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote in Shilaj Anupam School in Ahmedabad.
For the second phase, the Election Commission has set up 14.895 polling stations and 26,409 booths. Almost 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used, and approximately 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers are engaged to ensure smooth voting.
Ahmedabad: A general view of Nishan School where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
From Kachchh, a tale of two child brides forced into early pregnancies — and why they can’t benefit from the recently launched maternal nutrition scheme of the Gujarat government.
With polling underway in Kachchh, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat, read The Quint's special feature story by Himanshi Dahiya.
Voting for 93 of 182 seats started at 8 am on Monday.
PM Modi has urged all those voting in phase 2 to come out in large numbers.
"I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad around 9 am," he tweeted early on Monday morning.
