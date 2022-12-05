Gujarat Election 2022 Live: 4.75% Voter Turnout in First Hour of Phase 2

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Voting for the second phase in the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday, 5 December. 93 of 182 seats are being contested.

The Election Commission stated that an average 4.75 percent turnout was recorded on Monday in the first hour of voting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote, in Shilaj Anupam School, Ahmedabad.

The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress, has seen the introduction of AAP as the third big player.