Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling Underway; 788 Candidates in Fray

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections in underway in 19 districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.

There are 788 candidates are in the fray in 89 Assembly constituencies.

The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress has seen the introduction of a third party. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the state polls, standing as the main contender against the BJP in the state.