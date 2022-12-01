Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat elections  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling Underway; 788 Candidates in Fray

Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling Underway; 788 Candidates in Fray

Catch all the live updates from the first phase of gujarat elections 2022 here.
The Quint
Gujarat Elections
Updated:

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1 Voting Latest News Updates

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1 Voting Latest News Updates</p></div>

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections in underway in 19 districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.

There are 788 candidates are in the fray in 89 Assembly constituencies.

The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress has seen the introduction of a third party. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the state polls, standing as the main contender against the BJP in the state.

  • Approximately, 2,39,76,670 voters are registered in the areas that fall under the first phase of polling in Gujarat

  • Voting will end at 5:30 pm on Thursday, and the election results will be announced on 8 December

  • The second phase is scheduled to happen on 5 December

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Holds Roadshow in Mehsana

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Mehsana. Mehsana will be voting in the second phase of the elections on 5 December.

2001 Gujarat Earthquake Survivors Still Await Ownership of Govt-Allotted Homes

In August 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the Smriti Van — a memorial to celebrate the resilience shown by people during the 2001 earthquake. But survivors of the tragedy say they don't want to visit it.

With voting underway in the district of Kachchh, read this report by The Quint's Himanshi Dahiya.

Also Read2001 Gujarat Earthquake Survivors Still Await Ownership of Govt-Allotted Homes

'I Am With Congress,' Says Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Father

"I'm with the Congress. Party matter different from family matter. We should stay with our party, been with them for years," cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja told news agency ANI.

Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, is the BJP candidate from North Jamnagar seat.

4.63% Voting Recorded Till 9 am

A voter turnout of 4.63 percent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of polling.

Gujarat Elections Phase 1: Polling in 89 Seats Explained In 3 Graphs & 3 Points

With polling underway in 89 out of 182 seats in Gujarat, read The Quint's article detailing the key constituencies, issues, and candidates in Kachchh, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.

Also ReadGujarat Elections Phase 1: Polling in 89 Seats Explained In 3 Graphs & 3 Points

Rajkot: Former CM Vijay Rupani, His Wife Cast Their Votes

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with his wife casted their vote in the first phase of Gujarat elections. 

File image. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to Hold 50 km Long Roadshow in Ahmedabad Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today, ANI reported.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Urges People To Vote

"I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the Govt in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love & respect for PM Modi, they won't go anywhere else," he said in a statement to ANI.

'Vote For The Future of Your Children,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to appeal to voters in Gujarat to come out and vote for a "better future.

"My appeal to all the voters of the assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in Gujarat today — You have a golden opportunity, do vote for the better future of Gujarat and your children, this time do something big,” he wrote.

Manish Sisodia's Appeal to Voters: Vote for Education, Employment, and Healthcare

PM Modi Urges Voters to 'Exercise Their Franchise in Record Numbers'

Forces Deployed, Monitoring in Place Amid Polls: CEC

Speaking to news agency ANI a night before voting began, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, "Tomorrow is the first phase of elections in Gujarat. Voting will be held at 25,430 polling stations tomorrow. Forces have been deployed and a lot of monitoring is being done so that no incident takes place in the elections."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 01 Dec 2022,07:12 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT