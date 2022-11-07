Exclusive | AAP Hype On Social Media, Not in Gujarat's Villages: Jignesh Mevani

"In today's India, Bhagat Singh would have been fighting. Being a man of ideology, he would have nurtured thousands of individuals and convinced masses to take to the streets and hit ground zero to fight for their constitutional and fundamental rights," said Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit rights activist and current Congress-backed MLA from Gujarat's Vadagam constituency.

The trio of Mevani, Alpesh Thakor, and Hardik Patel was a force to reckon with ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. The Patidar movement heralded by Hardik Patel and the OBC movement led by Alpesh Thakor, had managed to make a severe dent in the Bharatiya Janata Party's tally and vote share, and had hugely benefitted the Congress.

Come 2022, Patel and Thakor have both joined the BJP after a having significant stints with the Congress. Mevani, however, went from being an independent MLA to becoming the working president of the Gujarat Congress. Despite predictions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eating into the Congress' space in Gujarat and emerging as the principal Opposition, Mevani is not worried.