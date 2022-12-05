Gujarat Exit Polls: Over 120 for BJP, Cong Main Opposition, AAP in Single Digits

As the voting for the second phase of Gujarat elections concluded on Monday, 5 December, most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with over 120 seats, a massive gain from the 99 seats it won in 2017.

The predictions not only seal the BJP's return for the seventh consecutive term in the state, but also signify a massive boost for chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani for the top job just last year.

As per TV9 exit polls, the numbers are predicted as follows: