Gujarat Exit Polls: Over 120 for BJP, Cong Main Opposition, AAP in Single Digits

Gujarat Exit Polls: Over 120 for BJP, Congress Main Opposition, AAP in Single Digits
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
As the voting for the second phase of Gujarat elections concluded on Monday, 5 December, most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with over 120 seats, a massive gain from the 99 seats it won in 2017.
The predictions not only seal the BJP's return for the seventh consecutive term in the state, but also signify a massive boost for chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani for the top job just last year.
As per TV9 exit polls, the numbers are predicted as follows:
BJP: 125-130
Congress: 40-50
AAP: 03-05
OTH: 03-07
As per Republic-PMARQ exit polls, BJP will garner an overwhelming majority of 128-148 seats, while Congress will be a distant second with 30-42 seats.
The vote share according to the poll is expected to be as follows:
BJP: 44.8%
Congress: 42.9%
AAP: 2.8%
Others: 9.5%
Here are some key observations from the exit polls:
The BJP is going up from 99 to over 120 seats, a big gain for the pasrty compared to the 2017 Assembly polls.
The AAP, which had been projecting itself as the principal opposition, is not expected to get seats in double digits according to most polls.
The Congress, which gained massively due to the Patidar and the OBC movements ahead of the 2017 polls, still remains the main Opposition but with massive loss of seats.
