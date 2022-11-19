People Move On: Warriors Recall Horrors As COVID Fails to Be Gujarat Polls Issue

"There was a family of four with two adults and two children. We cremated the mother at 12:30 am and dropped her children back home around 1:00 am. At 4:30 am, the father, too, died of COVID-19. In those circumstances, even the neighbours were not ready to help the children out of fear. I wondered how we could help the children survive in those circumstances," said Abdul Malbari (56), a social worker, sitting outside his quaint office in Surat's Chowk Bazar area.

The open land he sat on, which is now being used by the authorities for the construction of an underground station for Surat Metro, once housed ambulances, stretchers, and a make-shift tent full of COVID-relief equipment.