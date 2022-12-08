Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat elections  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP’s Saffron Spreads Wider in Gujarat, Here’s How Map Changed From 2017 to 2022

BJP’s Saffron Spreads Wider in Gujarat, Here’s How Map Changed From 2017 to 2022

Here's the full visual scale of the BJP's victory in 2022, presented in contrast with its win in 2017.
naman shah
Gujarat Elections
Published:

Here's how the map of Gujarat has changed from 2017 to 2022.

(Photo: The Quint)

The BJP has recorded a historic win in Gujarat, winning the state for the seventh consecutive time. It is the highest number of seats that the BJP has won in Gujarat, ever.

It is also the highest ever total by any party in an Assembly election in the state!

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, 8 December, winning 156 seats out of the total 182 Assembly seats.

After the victory, PM Narendra Modi said from the party's headquarters in Delhi, "The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in Gujarat winning five seats, while the Congress party won 17 seats.

The chief minister's oath ceremony will be held on 12 December, said BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil.

