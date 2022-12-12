Watch: Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM in Presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah
(Photo: BJP)
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, 12 December, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all the chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.
Along with Patel, 25 other MLAs also took oath as cabinet ministers.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat greets Bhupendra Patel after he took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bhupendra Patel after he took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat.
Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil (left), Karnataka BJP leader BL Santosh, and Home Minister Amit Shah (right) at the oath-taking ceremony.
(Photo: BJP)
Dignitaries await the Governor's arrival ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony.
Significance of the ceremony: After winning a historic 156 seats, the highest ever won by any party in the Gujarat Assembly elections till date, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power for the seventh consecutive term in the state.
Who all were in attendance?: Along with PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat BJP leader Vajubhai Vala, and Karnataka BJP leader BL Santosh were also present.
Over 200 saints from Gujarat were also present at the event to bless Patel and his newly formed cabinet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)