As BJP Wins More Seats in Gujarat Than Ever Before, Here Are 5 Records It Broke

If the trends hold, it will be the highest number of seats that the BJP has won in Gujarat...ever!
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party has won its seventh consecutive Assembly election in Gujarat - and how!
At 3:30 pm on Counting Day, the BJP was leading in 157 seats, according to the Election Commission. That is a whopping 86% of the total seats in the state.
If the trends hold, it will be the highest number of seats that the BJP has won in Gujarat...ever!
Can you guess which party comes in second place on the list - for the highest ever tally in a Gujarat Assembly election?
It's not the BJP, but actually the Congress. In 1985, Madhavsinh Solanki of the Congress stitched together a social engineering coalition which was named 'KHAM', after its constituents - Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim. The Congress won 149 of the 182 seats that year.
Prior to this, the BJP’s best performance was in 2002, when they won 127 out of 182 seats. After that, even though they remained in power, their seat tally only dipped, garnering 117 seats in 2007, 115 in 2012 and 99 in 2017.
After results of various exit polls were released on 5 December, there was speculation that the BJP might increase its vote tally without adding to its vote share - especially if the Aam Aadmi Party, the newest major player in Gujarat, increased its own vote share by taking away voters from the Congress instead of from the BJP.
However, the vote share numbers on Counting Day present a more nuanced picture of the situation.
According to Election Commission data as of 2 pm on Counting Day, the BJP has secured a vote share of 52.5%. In 2017, the BJP had won 49% vote share. So, that's an increase of around 3.5% this election.
A vote share higher than 2017 would mean that this election has seen the BJP's highest vote share ever in a Gujarat Assembly election.
The BJP's current vote share in 2022 (as of 3:30 pm) is also the second highest vote share by any party ever in a Gujarat Assembly election, lower only than the Congress' 55% vote share in 1985.
No other party in no other Indian state has had more consecutive terms in power.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)