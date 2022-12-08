As BJP Wins More Seats in Gujarat Than Ever Before, Here Are 5 Records It Broke

Prior to this, the BJP’s best performance was in 2002, when they won 127 out of 182 seats. After that, even though they remained in power, their seat tally only dipped, garnering 117 seats in 2007, 115 in 2012 and 99 in 2017.

After results of various exit polls were released on 5 December, there was speculation that the BJP might increase its vote tally without adding to its vote share - especially if the Aam Aadmi Party, the newest major player in Gujarat, increased its own vote share by taking away voters from the Congress instead of from the BJP.

However, the vote share numbers on Counting Day present a more nuanced picture of the situation.

According to Election Commission data as of 2 pm on Counting Day, the BJP has secured a vote share of 52.5%. In 2017, the BJP had won 49% vote share. So, that's an increase of around 3.5% this election.