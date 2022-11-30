'Poisoned' Near Pirana: Living Around Ahmedabad’s Mountain of Garbage

While other women in the area fetch water in pots from nearby areas, 61-year-old Zarina said that the pain in her knees does not allow her to walk long distances and carry weight. "Forget fetching water from the city, I cannot even fill pots when tankers come and I am alone at home," she said.

So, on days when water tankers come to her lane, Zarina's granddaughter Nazma skips school to fill the water tank kept outside their house.

Such hardships are unfortunate but not uncommon, among the thousands living on the periphery of Mount Pirana, Ahmedabad's gigantic landfill.

Two lanes away from Zarina’s house is Bangladesh-ni chali, a locality on the periphery of the landfill comprising Bangladeshi immigrants and people displaced from other parts of Ahmedabad. Here, people are dependent on two common taps installed by the civic body.

"We are 25 families who are dependent on water from these two taps for our drinking, washing, and bathing needs," said Shaheen Bano, another resident from a locality around the landfill.