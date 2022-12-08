Gujarat Results: Seats in Single Digits, But AAP's Gains Bigger Than Its Losses

The vote share: For a party that contested the Assembly elections in the state for the first time, the AAP got a vote share of 12.91 percent, which is extremely significant. Trends suggest that a lot of voters have shifted from the Congress to the AAP, but those votes didn't necessarily convert into seats. The Congress itself has registered its lowest tally ever in the state so far.

National party status: With the rise in vote share, the AAP's performance in Gujarat now makes it eligible to be officially recognised as a national party. It needed to get a vote share of six percent and win two seats to attain become a state party.

A formidable third front: For the first time in decades, the state of Gujarat is seeing a third front, which has the potential to be a challenger to the BJP and the Congress. This is how the AAP's journey began in Punjab too, a state that it now rules. But of course, the voting patterns in both states differ. Nevertheless, it made enough noise in the past few months to become a household name in the state.

The AAP's gains in Gujarat are more significant than its losses, and it's a milestone in the party's 10-year-long existence that it can now be recognised as a national party.